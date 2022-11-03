Elon Musk Defends His Decision To Charge $8 For Twitter's Blue Tick With Hilarious Memes

Musk's plan to charge Twitter users to get a verified account

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been facing criticism for his plan to charge Twitter users USD 8 a month to get or keep a verified account. Now, Musk has come up with hilarious memes to defend his decision.

He shared a hilarious meme where people are happy to pay $8 for a Starbucks coffee but are whining to pay for a verification tick on Twitter. He then shared another photo of a sweatshirt priced at $58.

In another tweet, he wrote, "you get what you pay for" and labelled it as a "spoiler alert" for Twitterati.

you get what you pay for — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

He further said, "Being attacked by both right & left simultaneously is a good sign".

"Twitter is simply the most interesting place on the Internet. That's why you're reading this tweet right now," the Tesla CEO added.

Soon after Musk announced his plan for a new Twitter version, people expressed their disappointment over his decision.

Musk's plan to charge Twitter users to get a verified account quickly prompted outrage and disbelief among some longtime microblogging site users. However, the backlash did not affect Musk.

On Wednesday morning, he took to Twitter and reaffirmed his stance on the matter at hand.

"To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost USD 8," he tweeted.

"Totally stole idea of charging for insults & arguments from Monty Python tbh," Musk later added.

A day ago, Musk announced what amounted to a Twitter plus paid subscription service that will allow users to post long videos, and audio and also combat "spam and scam."

"Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for USD 8/month," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Musk who closed the USD 44 billion twitter acquisition deal and took control of the micro-blogging platform has changed his bio to "Twitter complaint hotline operator."

The Twitter Blue subscription launched widely almost a year ago as a way to view ad-free articles from some publishers and make other tweaks to the app, such as a different colour home screen icon.