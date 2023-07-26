Elon Musk Changed The Twitter Logo Again. Then Reversed His Decision

Over the last 24 hours a lot has changed but remained the same in the Twitter universe, courtesy of its owner Elon Musk. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX changed the logo of the micro-blogging platform [once again]. Hours after replacing Twitter's iconic blue bird logo with a bold "X" sign, the entrepreneur made another change. He opted for an “X” with a significantly thicker line.

However, that was not the end of the logo-enhancing tirade that Mr Musk was on. He quickly reverted to the previous “X” logo, claiming that he did not really like the thicker lines, after all.

On Tuesday afternoon, when one user shared the modified “X” logo – with the thicker lines– Mr Musk responded by saying, “I don't like the thicker bars, so reverting. The logo will evolve over time,” suggesting that the logo may be subjected to several changes and iterations based on the tech mogul's preference.

???? logo is now more bolder & edgy. pic.twitter.com/EUCQNkZtmQ — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 25, 2023

Earlier, Elon Musk shared an image of himself making the letter X sign with his hands and wrote, “Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X.”

Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X pic.twitter.com/nwB2tEfLr8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

The official Twitter account has also undergone a significant makeover. The iconic bird logo has been replaced by the letter X, which now also appears as the handle's display name. The account bio says, "What's happening?" Furthermore, the handle's name has been changed from "Twitter" to simply "X."

https://twitter.com/X

In a tweet posted on Monday, Musk shared that the domain X.com would henceforth redirect users to Twitter. As confirmed, typing X.com into your web browser now leads you directly to the Twitter website. This development raises the question of whether Twitter.com might eventually be replaced by X.com in the future. He explained that the choice of X for the rebrand was "symbolize the imperfections in all of us that make us unique".

https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE.



Interim X logo goes live later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Elon Musk bought Twitter aka X for $44 billion in October last year. Initially, X.com was founded by Mr Musk in 1999 as an online bank. Later, it merged with software company Confinity Inc. in the following year and was subsequently renamed PayPal. He purchased X.com back from PayPal in July 2017, explaining that "it has great sentimental value".