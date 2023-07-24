After Rebranding Twitter, Elon Musk's New Title Will Be...

Twitter might soon be getting a total redesign and a new name

Twitter boss, Elon Musk, recently dropped a bombshell saying that he will rebrand the platform and do away with the iconic blue bird logo. Mr Musk in a tweet said, "And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

"If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow," he said in another tweet.

Twitter might soon be getting a total redesign and a new name, "X", as Mr Musk indicated.

After rebranding Twitter, Mr Musk has bid farewell to his "Chief Twit" title, leaving the internet wondering what will be his title now.

In a tweet, he mentioned that he will now be holding the title of "Chief Nothing Officer".

Mr Musk was replying to a tweet by DogeDesigner, a graphic designer affiliated with Dogecoin. The Twitter page in a tweet asked, "What will be Elon Musk's new title instead of 'Chief Twit'?"

To this, Musk responded, "Chief Nothing Officer."

See the post here:

Chief Nothing Officer — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

In another tweet, a user asked what if the platform's users will now be called "Xers". Mr Musk in a cryptic manner replied, "We will have no name."

We will have no name — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

He also responded to various queries from people who were curious to know about the upcoming changes on Twitter. A Twitter account called WOLF asked him, ''What will be the new name for a tweet once Twitter changes its name to X?'' Mr Musk replied saying, ''An X.''

The billionaire's obsession with 'X'- the one-letter name he's used repeatedly in company and product names is well-known. Mr Musk bought Twitter last year for $44 billion and merged the company into an entity called X Corp. He wants to build on his ultimate vision of the X "everything app", similar to China's WeChat, offering services including mobile payments and social media under one umbrella.

He also joked about it in a tweet, and wrote, ''Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X,'' along with a picture of him making an X formation with his hands.

In October last year, he tweeted, "Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app".

