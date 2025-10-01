Elon Musk Cancels Netflix Subscription After Director Hamish Steele Mocks Charlie Kirk

Billionaire Elon Musk has cancelled his Netflix subscription after Hamish Steele, the creator of the animated series Dead End: Paranormal Park, allegedly mocked last month's killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.



Steele's work in the Netflix series was already under scrutiny for including transgender themes in a children's show. The criticism grew exponentially after multiple screenshots of a post purportedly showing the creator using profanities and calling Charlie Kirk a "Nazi" went viral.



The screenshot was of a reply to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statement on the killing of the conservative commentator.

"Your sympathy for any of the families being slaughtered by your own weapons but a random Nazi gets shot and it's a public statement," Steele said, according to viral screenshots.



Hamish Steele : Creator of Dead End: Paranormal Park on Netflix



Hamish Steele : Creator of Dead End: Paranormal Park on Netflix



NDTV has not independently verified these viral pictures

Elon Musk revealed that he had cancelled his Netflix subscription after an X user claimed the same.



"Just cancelled my Netflix subscription. If you employ someone who celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk and makes content that pushes pro-trans content on my kids... you will NEVER get a dime of my money. It's as simple as that," the user wrote, attaching the screenshot of the cancellation.



Musk reshared the post, writing, "Same."



The Tesla CEO then reshared another post critical of transgender themes in Steele's show, which was promoted for seven-year-olds. "This is not ok," he wrote.

This is not ok https://t.co/dFTWYYm83A — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2025

In another response to a post about Steele, Musk wrote: "He's a groomer".

He's a groomer — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2025

The tech titan's call for the cancellation of Netflix gained momentum on X, with multiple users saying they'd follow in his footsteps.



Charlie Kirk, a former aide and loyalist of President Donald Trump, was shot in the neck during a public event at Utah Valley University on September 10. He was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery but succumbed to his injuries.



Kirk's alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, was arrested two days later. The 22-year-old's father and a friend helped turn him. Robinson is accused of aggravated murder and faces the death penalty. His next hearing date is October 30.