Elon Musk Announces New Feature For Content Creators On Twitter

Twitter's Executive Chairman Elon Musk has announced a feature that will benefit content creators on the social media platform. In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Mr Musk said Twitter will from now on provide subscribers' email addresses to content creators. The move will allow content creators to easily interact with their subscribers outside Twitter. Mr Musk's tweet has been widely appreciated by users and his followers, who also asked about what other changes he is planning to implement on the platform.

"This platform will provide email addresses of subscribers (who opt in) to content creators, so that creators are able to leave this platform easily & take their subscribers with them if they want," Mr Musk said.

This platform will provide email addresses of subscribers (who opt in) to content creators, so that creators are able to leave this platform easily & take their subscribers with them if they want — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 7, 2023

Within hours of being posted, the tweet amassed more than 6 million views and over 6,700 retweets. It set the platform on fire, with several content creators appreciating the move.

"Impressive! Appreciate that @elonmusk & X team," a user responded. "I've literally left Facebook behind as Twitter is not only more engaging, but it's just better in every way. Good work mate!" said another.

Some users wanted to know if it would be possible for them to do the opposite of it since they have subscribers on other platforms.

Mr Musk's tweet comes days after Linda Yaccarino took over as the new Twitter CEO. The former advertising chief at NBCUniversal took over Twitter at a time when the company is trying to reverse a plunge in ad revenue.

Ms Yaccarino has been a key figure in modernising the advertising business at NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast Corp.