Earlier, Elon Musk Tweeted "the bird is freed" after firing Twitter CEO and legal head of the company.

New owner Elon Musk on Friday announced he would form a "content moderation council" at Twitter to assess future policy on posting and on reinstating banned accounts.

"Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints," he tweeted. "No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."

