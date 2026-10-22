eBay To Cut 1,000 More Jobs In Second Round Of Layoffs

US e-commerce platform eBay will cut some 1,000 jobs, or about nine percent of its workforce, a spokesperson told AFP on Wednesday, following an initial round of layoffs in February.

The company informed staff of the cuts on Tuesday, according to a statement from the spokesperson.

The step was taken "to ensure we continue to operate from a position of strength by aligning our teams and resources with our top strategic priorities," the spokesperson said, adding that eBay is "committed to supporting them through this transition with care and respect."

eBay had 12,300 employees at the end of 2025, before announcing a first round of layoffs in February affecting 800 jobs.

When presenting first- and second-quarter results earlier this year, executives at the San Jose, California-based company made no mention of the job cuts.

After several difficult years marked by near-stagnant revenue, eBay returned to growth in 2025 and saw an acceleration in the first half of this year.

In July, the group took control of clothing resale site Depop for $1.2 billion, seeking to capitalize on the rise of the secondhand apparel market.

In early May, video game retailer GameStop made an unsolicited takeover offer valuing eBay at $55.5 billion.

GameStop chief Ryan Cohen argued that the group was poorly managed and not innovative enough.

The board ultimately rejected the offer, with investors questioning how the deal would be financed.

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