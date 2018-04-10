Earthquake Of 4.7 Magnitude Hits Central Italy, Minor Damages Reported Schools have been ordered to remain close, mayor of Pieve Torina said. Train services have been suspended to check for possible damage to tracks.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The epicentre was in the Italian town of Muccia Rome: An earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude on Tuesday hit an area of central Italy that was devastated by a major quake in 2016, officials said.



Early reports said the Tuesday quake caused some minor damage but no serious injuries.



The epicentre was in the town of Muccia in the Marche region. It hit at 5:11 a.m. (0311 GMT).



The mayor of the town of Pieve Torina, which was hit hard by the 2016 quake, reported that Tuesday's tremor had caused some damage. He said schools had been ordered close.



Train service in parts of the area was suspended to check for possible damage to tracks.



The 2016 quake, which was of magnitude 6.2, killed nearly 300 people and razed villages. © Thomson Reuters 2018



