Earthquake With Magnitude 6.1 Strikes South Of Tonga

Nukualofa, Tonga:
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 was reported near Nukualofa, Tonga on Sunday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 478 km south-southwest (SSW) of Nukualofa, Tonga, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 2:54 AM IST at a depth of 33 km from the surface.
Tremors were felt in the following areas:
Are you living in the region, did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details or tweet your photos and videos to @ndtv.