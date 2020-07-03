Earthquake With Magnitude 5.1 Strikes Near Nukualofa, Tonga

The epicentre of the earthquake was 364 km north (N) of Nukualofa, Tonga.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was reported near Nukualofa, Tonga on Friday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 364 km north (N) of Nukualofa, Tonga, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 8:29:36 AM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:



Are you living in the region, did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details or tweet your photos and videos to @ndtv.