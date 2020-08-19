6.7 Earthquake Strikes Near Jakarta In Indonesia

Jakarta, Indonesia:
An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 was reported near Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 642 km west-northwest (WNW) of Jakarta, Indonesia, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 3:54 AM IST at a depth of 40 km from the surface.
Tremors were felt in the following areas:
Are you living in the region, did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details or tweet your photos and videos to @ndtv.