After Devastating Sunday, 5.9-Magnitude Quake Jolts Indonesia's Lombok

"The quake was felt strongly. There have been 355 aftershocks since Sunday," national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

World | | Updated: August 09, 2018 12:07 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
After Devastating Sunday, 5.9-Magnitude Quake Jolts Indonesia's Lombok

Earthquake In Indonesia: Walls of several buildings have collapsed due to earthquake on Thursday. (File)

Mataram, Indonesia: 

A strong aftershock struck Indonesia's Lombok on Thursday, causing panic among evacuees sheltering after a devastating earthquake killed more than 160 on the holiday island four days earlier.

The 5.9-magnitude quake Thursday struck at a shallow depth in the northwest of the island, the US Geological Survey said, even as relief agencies raced to find survivors among wreckage from Sunday's quake.

"The quake was felt strongly. There have been 355 aftershocks since Sunday," national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

Evacuees at a shelter in northern Lombok's Tanjung district ran out onto the road crying and screaming, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

Motorcycles parked on the street toppled over and the walls of some nearby buildings collapsed.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IndonesiaLombok earthquake

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsIKEA IndiaRajya SabhaCalcium And Vitamin D FoodsYoga AsanasPrice ComparisonRafale DealTrain StatusPNR StatusMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20

................................ Advertisement ................................