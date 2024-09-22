'Each Time We Sit Down...': Biden Posts Pics Of Meeting PM Modi

President Joe Biden meets PM Narendra Modi ahead of the Quad Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met US President Joe Biden on the margins of the Quad summit. PM Modi was welcomed by Mr Biden at his residence, where the two leaders hugged each other. Mr Biden held PM Modi's hand as he led him into the house.

"The United States' partnership with India is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history. Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I'm struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Today was no different," President Biden said in a post on X.

PM Modi's US visit is accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra. The US team included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs TH Jake Sullivan and Ambassador of the US to India Eric Garcetti.

PM Modi, who is on a three-day visit, will also hold separate bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who are in the US for the Quad Summit.

The annual Quad summit being hosted by President Biden in his hometown Wilmington is expected to roll out a series of new initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and explore ways to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

The four-member Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, advocates upholding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Beijing sees it as an anti-China grouping.

In his departure statement in New Delhi, PM Modi said he looked forward to joining his colleagues President Biden, Prime Minister Albanese and Prime Minister Kishida for the Quad Summit.

"The forum has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," he added.