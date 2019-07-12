Dubai To Offer Free 30-Day Alcohol Licence For Tourists

The free alcohol tourist licence is valid only to visitors who are non-Muslim.

Dubai will now offer a free 30-day alcohol licence for tourists, a move that ensures visitors will not be penalised for breaking the law, the media reported on Friday.

The free alcohol tourist licence is valid only to visitors who are non-Muslim and 21 years and over, the Khaleej Times reported.

Alcohol retail outlet Maritime and Mercantile International (MMI), a subsidiary of the Emirates Group, has a separate segment on its website instructing tourists on the process of applying for the license.

Tourists are instructed to visit any MMI store with their passport and complete and sign a form confirming that the buyer is a tourist.

Furthermore, the store will take a copy of the passport as well as the entry stamp and each visitor will be issued guidelines.

Presently, Dubai resident visa holders are eligible for a two-year licence that allows them to buy alcohol from shops and store it at home.

Also, anyone drinking in the city's bars and restaurants should technically have a licence, though they do not ask to see one.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.