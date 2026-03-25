Dubai Airport's Surprise Gifts Move Travellers To Tears Amid Disruptions

Dubai International Airport, widely known as DXB, has touched the hearts of travellers after staff handed out small souvenir packs to passengers during recent travel disruptions. The gesture, though simple, has drawn widespread praise online, with many calling it a true reflection of Dubai's warmth and hospitality.

The airport, known for its smooth operations and high-quality passenger experience, introduced the initiative as a way to thank travellers for their patience. The souvenir packs include Dubai-themed magnets, keychains, and a printed note expressing gratitude while reassuring passengers that their safety and wellbeing remain a priority.

For many, the gesture turned routine departures into emotional moments. Aya Elbendary, an Egyptian resident who has lived in Dubai since 2017, said she was overwhelmed when she received the gift while leaving for an Eid break. She said the message made her feel seen and valued by the city she now calls home.

A similar experience was shared by Indian expat Karishma Fernandez, who was seeing off her parents. She said the gifts came at the exact moment of goodbye, adding comfort and reassurance. Her parents initially mistook the items for official documents before realising they were tokens of appreciation.

Another resident, Jaanya Bhojwani, described the gesture as unexpected but deeply comforting. She said it reflected Dubai's proactive and caring approach, even in challenging situations.

Travellers who have passed through many global airports said such a personal touch is rare. Many described the initiative as uniquely Dubai, highlighting the city's ability to combine efficiency with empathy.