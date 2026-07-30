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Drone Strikes US-Owned Gas Tanker At Egypt's Damietta Port

The drone hit floating storage tanker Energos Winter, causing a fire that then spread to another vessel, Gaslog Salem, three trading sources familiar with the incident said.

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Drone Strikes US-Owned Gas Tanker At Egypt's Damietta Port
Two separate security sources said the cause of the blast was a drone strike.
London:

A drone has hit a US-owned gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta, maritime security firm Ambrey said on Wednesday, citing an initial assessment of the incident.

Port services firm Inchcape said in a separate message that two gas tankers had caught fire at Damietta.

The drone hit floating storage tanker Energos Winter, causing a fire that then spread to another vessel, Gaslog Salem, three trading sources familiar with the incident said. Two separate security sources said the cause of the blast was a drone strike.

The crew were evacuated, and the fire had been brought under control, Ambrey said, adding that no party had claimed responsibility.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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