Dramatic Video Shows NASA Plane Belly Landing In Texas Amid Smoke And Flames

A dramatic video showing a NASA WB-57 high-altitude research plane skidding down a Houston runway in a fiery belly landing has gone viral on social media. The incident transpired on Tuesday (Jan 27) at Ellington Airport after the aircraft suffered a critical landing gear malfunction.

The incident happened around 11:30 am local time as the aircraft was landing on Runway 17R-35L. Two crew members exited the aircraft with the help of emergency responders after the hard landing.

NASA issued a statement, highlighting that a mechanical issue resulted in a 'gear-up landing'. No additional details about the mechanical issue have been released.

"Today, a mechanical issue with one of NASA's WB-57s resulted in a gear-up landing at Ellington Field. Response to the incident is ongoing, and all crew are safe at this time," NASA said in a statement.

"As with any incident, a thorough investigation will be conducted by NASA into the cause. NASA will transparently update the public as we gather more information."

Can Travel For Extended Periods

As per NASA, the aircraft is designed to travel extended periods of time from sea level to altitudes higher than 63,000 feet. They have been flying research missions since the early 1970s.

Three of the specialised planes are operated out of the NASA Johnson Space Centre in Houston, home to the agency's WB-57 High Altitude Research Program.