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DR Congo Medics Celebrate As Last Ebola Patients At A Facility Are Discharged

The successful containment brought hope to the local community; however, the outbreak is far from over as the virus continues to spread.

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DR Congo Medics Celebrate As Last Ebola Patients At A Facility Are Discharged

A video of healthcare workers singing and dancing at an Ebola treatment centre run by Doctors Without Borders in the Democratic Republic of Congo is going viral on social media platforms. According to a report by Independent, the staff, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, celebrated after the final patients were discharged from the facility in Mongbwalu, the historic epicentre of the outbreak. As mentioned in the report, officials said that the centre in Ituri has had no confirmed cases in beds for the first time since the Ebola outbreak was declared in May.

The video captured the momentary relief of healthcare staff who are fighting hard to contain the deadly virus.

With the facility now clear of patients, the successful containment brought hope to the local community; however, the outbreak is far from over as the virus continues to spread.

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Watch the video here:

According to the news agency Reuters, the number of confirmed Ebola cases in DR Congo has risen above 10,000, government data showed, with those killed by the virus surpassing 5,000. The numbers raised alarms amid growing fears that the epidemic could spread to more African countries.

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The outbreak, caused by the rare Bundibugyo species of Ebola, was announced in mid-May and has since become the largest and deadliest in Congo, surpassing a 2018-2020 epidemic.

It is now the second-largest and second-deadliest on record behind only the 2014-2016 West African Ebola outbreak, which infected over 28,600 people and killed more than 11,000, mainly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

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