UK PM's Office Apologises After Outrage Over Non-Veg Food At Diwali Party

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office on Friday apologised for a “mistake” in the organisation of its Diwali reception at 10 Downing Street after some British Hindus objected to non-vegetarian food and alcohol being served at the gathering.

While the statement did not make a direct reference to the menu, a spokesperson for Starmer's office said the team acknowledged the strength of feeling on the issue and assured the community that it would not be repeated in future.

“The Prime Minister was pleased to welcome a range of communities celebrating Diwali to a reception in Downing Street,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“He paid tribute to the huge contribution the British Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities make to our country and how the government is driven by the shared values of hard work, ambition and aspiration. A mistake was made in the organisation of the event," the spokesperson said.

"We understand the strength of feeling on this issue and so would apologise to the community and assure them it will not happen again,” the spokesperson added.

The statement came a day after British Indian Conservative Party MP Shivani Raja issued a formal letter to Starmer expressing concerns over the reception not being “in keeping with the customs of many Hindus”.

“I feel it speaks poorly against the organisation of this year's event – with a disappointing lack of knowledge of the customs and traditions that many British citizens hold dear,” reads her letter posted on social media.

“As a practising Hindu representing thousands of Hindus within my own constituency of Leicester East, I have been deeply saddened to hear that this year's festivities were overshadowed in the greatest Office of State by negativity, as a result of this oversight,” said the first-time Tory member of Parliament elected in July from the city of Leicester.

The Opposition MP went on to offer her “assistance and guidance” to the Labour Party government for all future Hindu celebrations to ensure they are celebrated in a “respectful manner”.

The Downing Street event held on October 29 marked the first Diwali reception since Labour was elected to government in the general election four months ago. It brought together British Indian community leaders, professionals and parliamentarians. However, community organisation Insight UK questioned the “appalling lack of understanding” of the spiritual aspect of the Hindu festival and a few others pointed out that greater consultation is required ahead of such religious events after reports emerged of meat and alcohol being served at the gathering.

The reception has been held regularly over the years at Downing Street and insiders indicated Starmer was keen to follow in the footsteps of Rishi Sunak as the first British Hindu Prime Minister of Britain and light candles on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street to mark Diwali.

“We value and respect your heritage and traditions, and recognise the strength of our shared values and the celebration of Diwali – a time of coming together, of abundance, and welcome,” read excerpts released from Starmer's address at the event.