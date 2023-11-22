'Don't Remember Any Of It': CEO Of $100 Million US Company On College Education

Pinky Cole, 35, is the CEO of Slutty Vegan.

Higher education is an important pedestal in one's career. Attending college and studying is important for several reasons- it gives an individual a better opportunity in future, helps in skill development, aids all-round learning, boosts self-confidence and personal growth and so on. However, a Chief Executive Officer of a $100 million company recently stated that the classes she took at college don't help her at her workplace, as per a report in CNBC. Pinky Cole, 35, is the Chief of Slutty Vegan, a US-based burger chain with locations across the country.

She graduated with a bachelor's degree in mass media arts from Clark Atlanta University in 2009. Talking about her college, the CEO said, "I'm going to be totally transparent with you. When I went to college, all the stuff that I learned, I don't remember (any) of it."

She added, "What I do remember is the relationships that I built along the way." Delta Sigma Theta, Ms Cole's college mate, had a significant influence on the development of her professionalism and leadership abilities. He gave her professional and leadership skills training as well as connections to people she "still connects with to this day." She added that since "we've already built a rapport," she seeks out new connections with former students she runs into at events and business meetings.

"The people who I went to school with are now executives and CEOs of some of the biggest companies in the country, but I've been able to build those relationships before they became these big-time executives. So the relationship is organic, it's authentic," she added.

She added that her experience at college was worth it and she would do it all over again if given a choice. "If I could turn back the hands of time, I would do it all over again ... spend $200,000 to go to school, to make some relationships and network with those people. Because guess what, your network is your net worth."

She also advised young entrepreneurs and said strong relationships formed during college will be there for a lifetime. "By all means, I believe that you should go, because the relationships, if nothing else, will be the thing that will support and carry you (on your career journey)," Ms Cole added.