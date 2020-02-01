'Don't Doubt Yer Vibe': Elon Musk Writes, Sings To Surprise Twitter

Elon Musk is showing off another talent -- for dance music.

He is known as billionaire tech investor, inventor and space entrepreneur, and now Elon Musk is showing off another talent -- for dance music.

The founder of carmaker Tesla and the private space firm SpaceX announced on Twitter he had released an electronic dance track, changing his social media handle to EDM.

"Just wrote a song called 'Don't doubt yer vibe,'" he tweeted late Thursday, along with pictures of himself in what appears to be an improvised music studio.

"I wrote the lyrics & performed the vocals!!"

Musk said the track was being released on "Emo G Records" which posted the four-minute song featuring pulsating electronic sounds overlaid with his vocals on its website.

The lyrics say: "Don't doubt your vibe/because it's true/don't doubt your vibe/because it's you."

He offered no clues about the inspiration behind the song or what his next step in music would be.

Musk is best known as the chief executive of Tesla, whose market value recently topped $100 billion, triggering a payout plan that gives him shares worth $346 million.

If the value keeps rising, he could get as much as $50 billion under the compensation plan.