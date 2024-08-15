Donald Trump's Son Suggests Federal Job For Elon Musk: 'Can't Imagine A Better Person'

These comments came after Donald Trump was interviewed by Elon Musk on X Spaces.

The eldest son of former US President Donald Trump, has suggested that billionaire Elon Musk should have a government job in his father's administration, if he wins the US polls scheduled in November.

Donald Trump Jr took to X (formerly Twitter) and asked if his followers love and support the idea of Mr Musk "heading up a government efficiency committee to eliminate the likely trillions of dollars of waste we have in our bloated bureaucracy?"

He added, "I can't imagine a better person for the task. Trump will make this happen!"

Who else loves the idea of Elon Musk heading up a government efficiency committee to eliminate the likely trillions of dollars of waste we have in our bloated bureaucracy? I can't imagine a better person for the task.



Trump will make this happen! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 13, 2024

These comments came after Donald Trump was interviewed by Elon Musk on X Spaces. Mr Trump commended Musk during the interview for sacking striking employees, and called the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla as the "greatest cutter." "You're the greatest cutter. I mean, I look at what you do. You walk in, you just say: 'You want to quit?' They go on strike - I won't mention the name of the company - but they go on strike. And you say: 'That's okay, you're all gone.'" Notably, Mr Musk stated that after acquiring Twitter in 2022, he fired almost 80% of the company's employees.

Mr Musk himself seemed to be angling for a position under a potential Trump administration, indicating that he would like to be on a committee that cuts costs, during the conversation with Mr Trump that was aired on X. He stated repeatedly that if Mr Trump were to return to the White House again in January, he would be "happy to help out."

"I think it would be great to just have a government efficiency commission that takes a look at these things and just ensures that taxpayer money...is spent in a good way," Mr Musk said.

He added, "I'd be happy to help out on such a commission."