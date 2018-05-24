"I Pray To God We Don't Have To Use Our Nuclear Capabilities": Read Donald Trump's Letter To Kim Jong Un US President Donald Trump has cancelled the Singapore summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

57 Shares EMAIL PRINT Donald Trump writes to Kim Jong Un: "If you change your mind, don't hesitate to call me" New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has called off the summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un that was meant to take place in Singapore next month. In a letter to Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump says "based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting." Donald Trump also told Kim Jong Un that the US' "nuclear capabilities are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used".



Following is the full text of Donald Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un cancelling the Singapore summit:



THE WHITE HOUSE

WASHINGTON

May 24, 2018



His Excellency

Kim Jong Un

Chairman of the State Affairs Commission

of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea

Pyongyang



Dear Mr. Chairman:



We greatly appreciate your time, patience, and effort with respect to our recent negotiations and discussions relative to a summit long sought by both parties, which was scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore. We were informed that the meeting was requested by North Korea, but that to us is totally irrelevant. I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place. You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.



I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is only that dialogue that matters. Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you. In the meantime, I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families. That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated.



If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write. The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.



Sincerely yours



Donald J. Trump

President of the United States of America



