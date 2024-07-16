Trump's First Public Appearance Since Rally Shooting With A Bandaged Ear

Wearing a white bandage on his ear, Donald Trump waved at a packed arena.

Donald Trump received a hero's welcome Monday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, as he made his first public appearance since being wounded in an assassination attempt.

Wearing a white bandage on his ear, the former US president waved at a packed arena and received a standing ovation from cheering supporters, two days after the botched attack at a Pennsylvania rally.

Trump, 78, made no remarks to the convention, which erupted in loud applause and chants of "USA! USA!" Instead, he stood alongside his newly announced running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, and soaked in the warm reception.

After surveying the convention floor filled with more than 2,400 delegates, Trump took a seat next to Vance in a VIP box that also included House Republican Byron Donalds and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

Trump, wearing a blue suit and a trademark red tie, smiled and applauded as officials, guests and others took the stage to address the convention -- and to thank their party leader or praise his survival from a would-be assassin's attack.

Given Saturday's horrific events, "he has proven to be one tough S.O.B.," Sean O'Brien, president of the major International Brotherhood of Teamsters union, told the convention, drawing a huge roar from the crowd.

Trump is due on Thursday to formally accept his party's nomination as flagbearer to challenge President Joe Biden in the November 5 election.

