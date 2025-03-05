In his first address to US Congress, President Donald Trump recalled the list of executive orders he has signed including a crackdown on illegal immigration and gender dysphoria. Trump made it clear that there are only two genders - male and female.

Trump told a joint session that he had ended the "tyranny" of diversity and inclusion programs across the federal government, vowing that the US would be "woke no longer."

Trump's televised speech focuses on "the renewal of the American dream".

The speech comes after Trump paused military aid to Ukraine and announced 25 per cent tariffs on goods entering the US from Canada and Mexico. The US also raised the previously imposed 10 percent tariff on China to 20 percent.

Here are Live Updates of Donald Trump's Congress address: