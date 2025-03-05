Advertisement
In his first address to US Congress, President Donald Trump recalled the list of executive orders he has signed including a crackdown on illegal immigration and gender dysphoria. Trump made it clear that there are only two genders - male and female.

Trump told a joint session that he had ended the "tyranny" of diversity and inclusion programs across the federal government, vowing that the US would be "woke no longer."

Trump's televised speech focuses on "the renewal of the American dream".

The speech comes after Trump paused military aid to Ukraine and announced 25 per cent tariffs on goods entering the US from Canada and Mexico. The US also raised the previously imposed 10 percent tariff on China to 20 percent.

Here are Live Updates of Donald Trump's Congress address:

Mar 05, 2025 08:32 (IST)
Donald Trump's Address: Top Quotes

  • Found billions of dollars of fraud
  • Gold card is better than green card
  • Open-border policy destroyed 
  • Rule of unelected bureaucrats is over
  • Rescuing our economy highest priority

Mar 05, 2025 08:29 (IST)
Common Sense Has Become A Common Theme: Donald Trump

Mar 05, 2025 08:27 (IST)
Payton McNabb, A Special Guests Finds A Mention In Trump's Speech

Payton is a former high school athlete who had her dreams of competing in college sports crushed in a September 2022 volleyball match when a biological man playing on the opposing women’s team spiked the volleyball at Payton’s face, leaving her with a traumatic brain injury. "Payton joined with the Independent Women’s Forum and has made it her mission to put an end to this brutal unfairness," reads the details on the White House website.

Mar 05, 2025 08:24 (IST)
"Only 2 Genders - Male And Female": Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump reiterated that there are only two genders - male and female. He also talked about signing an executive order to "ban men from playing in women sports". 

Earlier in January he signed an executive order to restrict gender transition procedures for people under the age of 19, in his move targeting transgender people since returning to office.

Mar 05, 2025 08:23 (IST)
Donald Trump's Big Shout-Out To Elon Musk, DOGE: "Working Very Hard"

US President Donald Trump gave a big shout out to his billionaire advisor Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in his first joint address to Congress. Trump asks Congress to applaud Musk and cost-cutting program.

Mar 05, 2025 08:22 (IST)
Hirings Will Be Based On Merit: Donald Trump

Donald Trump made it clear that hirings and promotion will be based on skill and competence and not race or gender. 

Mar 05, 2025 08:20 (IST)
"Our Country Will Be Woke No Longer": Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump told a joint session of Congress on Tuesday he had ended the "tyranny" of diversity and inclusion programs across the federal government, vowing that the United States would be "woke no longer."

"Our country will be woke no longer," Trump said in his first address to Congress since his return to power after sweeping the November election.

Mar 05, 2025 08:19 (IST)
Donald Trump's Congress Address

"I renamed the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America." 

Mar 05, 2025 08:18 (IST)
Free Speech Is Back In America: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump claimed to stop all government censorships and bring back free speech in America. "Two days ago I signed an order making English the official language of the USA." 

Mar 05, 2025 08:15 (IST)
Trump Reverses Biden's Environmental Regulations

"We ended all of Biden's environmental restrictions that were making our country far less safe and totally unaffordable and importantly, we ended last administration's insane electric vehicle mandate saving our auto workers and economy from disruption," said Trump.

Mar 05, 2025 08:11 (IST)
President Donald Trump On Decline In Illegal Immigration

Mar 05, 2025 08:08 (IST)
A Recap Of Donald Trump's "Most Successful" Presidency

Mar 05, 2025 08:03 (IST)
Democratic Lawmaker Ejected From US Congress For Booing Trump

A US Democratic lawmaker was ejected from a joint session of Congress on Tuesday after he booed and shouted at Donald Trump while the president delivered a prime-time address.

Veteran congressman Al Green of Texas stood up, raised and shook his cane and shouted at Trump, prompting jeers from Republicans across the aisle and leading congressional aides to escort the African-American lawmaker out of the House of Representatives chamber as Trump looked on. 

Mar 05, 2025 07:53 (IST)
American Dream Is Unstoppable: Donald Trump

"I return to this chamber tonight to report that America’s momentum is back. Our spirit is back. Our pride is back. Our confidence is back," Trump said during the most highly anticipated speech since his inauguration six weeks ago. "And the American Dream is surging -- bigger and better than ever before. The American dream is unstoppable, and our country is on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again," he added.

 

Mar 05, 2025 07:52 (IST)
"We Are Just Getting Started": Donald Trump

America is back, said President Donald Trump as he began his first address to the Congress. He recalled the initiatives taken in the first six weeks of his administration and how that is just the start.

"Six weeks ago, I stood beneath the dome of this Capitol and proclaimed the dawn of the Golden Age of America. From that moment on, it has been nothing but swift and unrelenting action to usher in the greatest and most successful era in the history of our country. We have accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplish in 4 years or 8 years—and we are JUST GETTING STARTED."

Mar 05, 2025 07:47 (IST)
US Congressman Greg Stanton Has Some Tough Questions For President Trump

US Congressman Greg Stanton feels Trump's first Congress address is "not going to be good" as the President will have to address certain pressing issues including cut in healthcare budget, turning back on Ukraine and tariffs.

Mar 05, 2025 07:44 (IST)
Donald Trump Arrives At Capitol For His First Congress Address

Mar 05, 2025 07:43 (IST)
Trump To Announce Minerals Deal With Ukraine: Reports

Trump had said on Monday that he would "let you know" during the speech about the fate of a minerals deal with Ukraine that remains unsigned after Volodymyr Zelensky's disastrous visit.

Mar 05, 2025 07:35 (IST)
Melania Trump Arrives At The Capitol

First Lady Melania Trump arrives at the Capitol ahead of President Donald Trump's address to Congress.

Melania Trump has invited everyday Americans as special guests to joint session of Congress. "These men, women, and families come from all different walks of life with incredible stories about the disaster wrought by the previous administration, and the historic achievements President Trump has already enacted to usher in the Golden Age of America," read a statement from the White House.

Mar 05, 2025 07:30 (IST)
We Have Been Able To Put Americans First: US Congressman Zach Nunn Hails Trump 2.0

US Congressman Zach Nunn is looking forward to hear from President Trump on three key issues - American energy independence, national security and getting the economy back on track.

Mar 05, 2025 07:27 (IST)
Elon Musk And Family Arrived At The Capitol

Billionaire Elon Musk has arrived at the Capitol for Trump's address. The world's richest man and Trump ally, Musk heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an initiative to reduce federal spending.

Mar 05, 2025 07:21 (IST)
Trump Is Treating Every Day As Though It Is The Last: US Congressman Scott Franklin

US Congressman Scott Franklin believes Trump "is treating every day as though it is the last and he is making the most of every minute that he has because he knows he is on limited time to get everything accomplished."

Mar 05, 2025 07:15 (IST)
Donald Trump Is Ready For The "Big" Night

Mar 05, 2025 07:14 (IST)
President Donald Trump’s Address To Congress

