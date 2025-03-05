Advertisement

Donald Trump's Big Shout-Out To Elon Musk, DOGE: "Working Very Hard"

"Created the DOGE, perhaps you heard of it... which is headed by Elon Musk, who is in the gallery tonight, thank you Elon, you are working very hard," Trump said.

President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress
Washington, US:

US President Donald Trump gave a big shout out to his adviser Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in his first joint address to Congress. The President referred to Musk as the head of DOGe and said he “didn't need this”, acknowledging the contribution of the billionaire entrepreneur who was present in the gallery.

"Created the DOGE, perhaps you heard of it... which is headed by Elon Musk, who is in the gallery tonight, thank you Elon, you are working very hard... he didn't need this... even this side (Democrats) appreciates this, they just don't want to admit," he said.

Following this, Musk received a standing ovation for his work on DOGE.

