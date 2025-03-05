"Drill Baby Drill": Trump's Oil And Gas Plan To Defeat US Inflation

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday addressed the issue of rising inflation in the United States and blamed his predecessor Joe Biden's administration for rising food and fuel prices. Referring to his oil and gas plans, the President said America has "more liquid gold under our feet than any nation" which could defeat inflation and dramatically lower costs.

"A major focus of our fight to defeat inflation is rapidly reducing the cost of energy," Trump said, adding that under the Biden administration over 100 power plants had closed. The President was addressing the joint session of the US Congress.

"We are opening up many of those power plants right now," he said.

"That's why on my first day in office, I declared a national energy emergency."

Trump continued, "We have more liquid gold under our feet than any nation on earth...By unleashing American energy, we will defeat inflation and dramatically lower costs. ... It's called drill baby drill."

Republicans joined Trump in the last line, yelling "drill baby drill" along with him.