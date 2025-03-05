Zelensky To Musk: Who Did Trump Mention In His Explosive Congress Speech

In his first address to Congress since returning to the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump declared that his administration had already achieved more in 43 days than most did in four or even eight years.

His nearly 99-minute-long speech - the longest of any modern president in such a setting - was packed with policy promises, dramatic declarations, and important shoutouts.

List of People Trump Mentioned In His Address

Volodymyr Zelensky - Ukrainian President

Trump read an "important letter" from Zelensky, in which the Ukrainian leader stated, "My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts." Trump claimed Russia was also showing "strong signals" that they were ready for peace, suggesting a new diplomatic direction.

Melania Trump - First Lady

Trump praised Melania's work in foster care and her advocacy for online safety with the "Take It Down" Act.

Elon Musk - CEO of Tesla and SpaceX

Trump showered praise on Musk, who leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and was present in the gallery. "Elon, you are working very hard... he didn't need this... even this side (Democrats) appreciates this, they just don't want to admit it," Trump said.

Kash Patel - FBI Director

Trump highlighted Kash Patel's appointment as the new FBI director, saying, "There will be no politicisation at the FBI." Trump also made a major announcement, revealing that Mohammad Sharifullah, "the top terrorist responsible" for the deadly suicide bombing during the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal, had been apprehended by the FBI.

Robert F Kennedy Jr - US Health Secretary

Trump gave a shout out to Kennedy and his "Make America Healthy Again" movement, praising his role in the administration's healthcare policies.

Haley Ferguson & Elliston Berry - Melania Trump's Guests

Haley Ferguson - A young woman benefited from Melania's Fostering the Future initiative and is on track to become a teacher.

Elliston Berry - A victim of illicit deepfake images, to put light on Melania's campaign against online exploitation.

Alexis Nungaray - Mother of Jocelyn Nungaray

Trump honoured the memory of Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old murdered in Texas by undocumented immigrants, and used the story to criticize Biden's immigration policies. Her mother, Alexis, was a guest of the First Lady.

Jason Hartley - High School Senior Accepted to Military academy

Jason Hartley, whose father was a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy killed in service, had applied to West Point to follow in his father's footsteps. Trump announced live on stage, "I am pleased to inform you that your application has been accepted."

DJ Daniel - 13-Year-Old Cancer Survivor & Honorary Secret Service Agent

Trump honoured DJ, a boy who had survived brain cancer despite being given only five months to live in 2018. "Tonight, DJ, we're going to do you the biggest honour of them all. I am asking our new Secret Service director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service," Trump announced.

Marc Fogel - American Teacher Previously Detained in Russia

Trump hailed his administration's efforts to bring Fogel home after his wrongful imprisonment in Russia for carrying cannabis. He also recognised Malphine Fogel, Marc's 95-year-old mother, recalling their emotional meeting after the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally where Trump survived an assassination attempt. "Last summer, I promised his mother that we would bring her boy safely back home. After 22 days in office, I did just that."

Corey Comparatore's Family - Slain Firefighter

Trump honoured Corey Comparatore, a firefighter who was fatally shot protecting Trump during the July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where the president himself survived an assassination attempt.

Laken Riley's Family - Victim of Illegal Immigration

Laken Riley, a 22-year-old Georgia student, was killed by an undocumented migrant. Trump touted the Laken Riley Act, which mandates the detention of undocumented migrants charged with serious crimes. "America will never ever forget our beautiful Laken," he said.