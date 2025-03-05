Who Is Alexis Nungaray, Why Donald Trump Invited Her To US Congress

US President Donald Trump delivered the first address of his second term to Congress on Tuesday, saying he was "just getting started", adding, "American dream is unstoppable".

But it wasn't just what he said that grabbed the attention. Among some special attendees was a grieving mother whose 12-year-old daughter was brutally murdered last June. They were invited to share how Biden's policies affected their lives and how Trump is taking action to reverse the damage.

Who is Alexis Nungaray?

Alexis Nungaray, the mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, was one of several "everyday Americans" seated alongside First Lady Melania Trump at the event.

"Alexis is an angel mom and the mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl who was murdered by two illegal aliens during a walk to a corner store," the First Lady said in a statement ahead of the address.

"The Biden administration apprehended and released these vicious illegal aliens into the country just weeks before Jocelyn's murder," the statement read.

Who was Jocelyn Nungaray?

Jocelyn Nungaray was a 12-year-old girl from Texas who was killed in June 2024. Born and raised in Houston, she was known for her love for reading, and dreams of becoming a teacher.

What happened to Jocelyn Nungaray?

Jocelyn Nungaray was murdered on June 16, 2024. She had snuck out of her home around 10 PM and was later found dead in a ditch near her home the next morning. The investigation revealed that she was sexually assaulted and strangled by two Venezuelan nationals, Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, who had entered the US illegally.

According to court documents, Jocelyn met the two men while walking, and they initially asked her for directions. The three then walked together to a bridge, where they tied her up, sexually assaulted, and eventually strangled her. The suspects were arrested and charged with capital murder, kidnapping, and aggravated sexual assault.

Biden Administration Backlash

The Joe Biden administration faced intense backlash after the incident.

Donald Trump blamed President Joe Biden for Jocelyn's death, claiming that his immigration policies had led to her murder.

The House Committee on Homeland Security issued a statement condemning the Biden administration's handling of border security and immigration policies, which they believed contributed to Jocelyn's death.

Chairman Mark E. Green said that the tragedies could have been avoided if the Biden administration had enforced existing laws and maintained effective border security policies.