Donald Trump Vows To Impose 25% Tariff On All Imports From Mexico, Canada

"This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!" Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social page

Washington:

Donald Trump vowed Monday to impose a 25 percent tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada as one of his first actions upon becoming US president in January.

"This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social page, without mentioning the trilateral free trade agreement both countries share with the United States

