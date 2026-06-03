Trump Values India Ties And Friendship With PM Modi: US Envoy Sergio Gor

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Wednesday that the United States and India are positioned to drive the next phase of economic growth together, as both countries are close to finalising the trade deal.

"American and Indian business leaders know how to drive results," he said, pointing to the rapid expansion of trade and investment between the two nations.

Speaking to reporters on the sideline of the CITI India 2026 Conference, Gor said that he wants to make the US-India bond the "defining relationship" of this generation and said that even President Donald Trump trusts and "deeply values" the relationship with India and his friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gor said US companies are increasingly expanding their presence in India and creating jobs. He also stressed the need to build resilient supply chains, warning that excessive dependence on any single segment can create vulnerabilities.

"Overdependence on a single segment of the supply chain creates vulnerability," he said.

According to Gor, cooperation between the two countries can also play a significant role in strengthening global energy security.

On India-US Bilateral Trade

He noted that bilateral trade has grown dramatically over the past two decades, rising from about $20 billion to nearly $220 billion in goods and services. The growth, he said, has been driven by innovation and high-value sectors.

Gor said the Trump administration's goal is to facilitate greater bilateral trade and create lucrative opportunities for American businesses. The immediate priority, he added, is to conclude an ongoing trade agreement between the two countries.

Providing an update on negotiations, Gor said significant progress has already been made.

"Last week, the Indian team was in Washington DC. Now we are in India. 99 per cent of the deal is in place. The last one per cent is pending," he said.

He, however, cautioned that large trade agreements are inherently complex and require time to finalise.

"These are massive, complex deals that take time," Gor said.

On Concerns About Intellectual Property Rights

Addressing investor concerns over intellectual property rights, Gor acknowledged worries about IP theft in India but said the country remains a secure destination for investment.

"Investors are concerned about IP theft in India," he said, while adding that "India is safe for investors and the government cares about IP protection."

He, however, cautioned that large trade agreements are inherently complex and require time to finalise.

"These are massive, complex deals that take time," Gor said.

The envoy also called for "candid and constructive engagement" on issues such as export controls and technology transfers, which remain important areas of discussion between the two sides.

Addressing investor concerns over intellectual property rights, Gor acknowledged worries about IP theft in India but said the country remains a secure destination for investment.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday also said India and the US have finalised most elements of the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement, and negotiations are now focused on a few minor issues, "commas and full stops".

