Trump Tweet On Nuclear Button Keeps North Korea's Kim 'On His Toes': Haley

After Kim asserted that he had a nuclear button at the ready, Trump last week dismissed the taunt by saying in a tweet that the U.S. button at his disposal was bigger and more powerful.
The comment drew criticism, including from former Vice President Joe Biden, who said it caused allies to lose confidence in Washington.
Asked on the ABC program "This Week" whether the president's tweet was a good idea, Haley said: "I think that (Trump) always has to keep Kim on his toes. It's very important that we don't ever let him get so arrogant that he doesn't realize the reality of what would happen if he started a nuclear war."
Haley said North Korea should be clear that the United States will not reduce pressure on Kim.
