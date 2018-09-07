Donald Trump Threatens To Impose Tariffs On All Imports From China

"There's another $267 billion ready to go on short notice if I want", Trump said.

President Donald Trump threatened Friday to slap tariffs on all of the Chinese goods imported into the United States, ramping up the already tense trade relations with Beijing.

The US has punitive tariffs on $50 billion in goods already in place, and another $200 billion "in the hopper" that Trump said "could take place very soon."

But he told reporters in Fargo, North Dakota that "behind that, there's another $267 billion ready to go on short notice if I want."

That would cover virtually all the goods imported from the world's second largest economy.