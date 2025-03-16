Trump-Themed Bus Up For Sale For Rs 13 Lakh As New Jersey Store Shuts Down

A pro-Trump store in Toms River, New Jersey, is shutting down, and with it, its signature minibus is up for grabs. The owners of 'Let's Go Brandon', a shop dedicated to Donald Trump merchandise, have listed their 2006 Ford minibus for sale at $14,999 (approximately Rs 13 lakh) or best offer.

The vehicle, which once stood as a roadside attraction, is wrapped in a large decal of the US President wearing aviator sunglasses and an American flag-patterned leather jacket and clutching a copy of the US Constitution. Above his head, a phrase reads, "I'LL BE BACK." The minibus, which sports the New Jersey license plate "TRMPWON," has no seats but includes a hydraulic lift gate.

"Bus runs good!" the store announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. "No seats. Body needs work."

Co-owner Vincent Scuzzese said he decided to sell the bus because he already owns a Trump van. While the brick-and-mortar store is closing due to a "loss of lease," Mr Scuzzese confirmed that 'Let's Go Brandon' will continue as an online business and through pop-up sales. A deli is expected to take over the store's location, NJ.com reported.

Since its opening in April 2022, 'Let's Go Brandon' has been a hotspot for Trump supporters, selling everything from MAGA hats and flags to novelty items like Trump-shaped honey bottles and Trumpy Bears. The store's name references a viral phrase that originated from a misheard NASCAR crowd chant directed at President Joe Biden in 2021.

The shop gained attention for its aggressive branding, including its latest merchandise - a T-shirt mocking former Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee. Named the "Let's Go Brenda" shirt, it features Kamala Harris in clown makeup. According to Mr Scuzzese, the store sold between 50 and 100 shirts in just a few days.

The store in Toms River was stocked with a wide range of pro-Trump and anti-Biden merchandise, attracting MAGA supporters with its bold, politically charged items. It sold everything from classic MAGA hats, "Let's Go Brandon" T-shirts, and cowboy hats to novelty collectibles like Trumpy Bear, Trump Cotton Candy Hair, and Make Honey Great Again honey in a Trump-shaped squeeze bottle.

Customers could also find satirical bumper stickers, mugs, hand puppets, and anti-mainstream media gear.

Business had been booming, especially leading up to Trump's Presidential campaign rally in Wildwood. The store even stayed open late on the night of the July 13 assassination attempt in Pennsylvania to accommodate a surge in shoppers.

Mr Scuzzese remains optimistic about the future. "It could be a blessing in disguise," he told NJ.com. "But we'll see how the pop-ups go. I could get a new store tomorrow."