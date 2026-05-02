Trump Tells US Congress Hostilities In Iran "Have Terminated"

President Donald Trump told top US lawmakers on Friday that hostilities in Iran had ended, after coming under pressure from Congress to seek authorization for the conflict as it headed into its third month.

"There has been no exchange of fire between United States Forces and Iran since April 7, 2026. The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated," he wrote in letters to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate president pro tempore Chuck Grassley.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)