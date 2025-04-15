Trump Tells Iran To Forget The Concept Of Nuclear Weapons Or Else...

As Iran moves a step closer to finalising a nuclear deal with the United States, US President Donald Trump has warned Tehran against a drive for nuclear weapons, saying he would not shy away from military actions on a Middle Eastern country's atomic facilities if it desists from its activities. The American leader also accused Iran of intentionally delaying the nuclear deal, and claimed Tehran is "fairly close" to developing a nuclear weapon.

"I think they're tapping us along," Trump told reporters after US special envoy Steve Witkoff met with a senior Iranian official in Oman on Saturday.

"Iran has to get rid of the concept of a nuclear weapon. They cannot have a nuclear weapon," the American commander in chief added.

Asked if American options for a response include a military strike on Tehran's nuclear facilities, Trump said: "Of course it does."

He added that Iranians need to move fast to avoid a harsh response because "they're fairly close" to developing a nuclear weapon.

Iran, meanwhile, has consistently denied it is seeking nuclear weapons.

US-Iran Nuclear Deal

Both Iran and the United States said on Saturday that they held "positive" and "constructive" talks in Oman. A second round is scheduled for Saturday in Rome. Per a Reuters report, the discussions between Washington and Tehran are aimed at exploring what is possible, including a broad framework of what a potential deal would look like.

Meanwhile, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit ally Russia this week to discuss nuclear negotiations with the United States. Russia, a close ally of Iran and party to the 2015 deal. China has also engaged with Tehran in recent weeks over its nuclear programme.

The US and Iran held indirect talks during former President Joe Biden's term, but they made little, if any, progress. The last known direct negotiations between the two governments were under then-President Barack Obama, who spearheaded the 2015 international nuclear deal that Trump later abandoned. Iran continued to adhere to the agreement for a year after Trump's withdrawal but later began rolling back its compliance.

However, Trump brought Iran back into the spotlight since returning to office in January. In March, he sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling for nuclear talks and warning of possible military action if Tehran refused.

Western countries, including the United States, have long suspected Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons, an allegation Tehran has consistently denied, insisting its programme is for peaceful purposes.

