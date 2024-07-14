Pics Show Chaos, Panic At Trump Rally As Bullets Flew By

Donald Trump was evacuated by Secret Service agents after he was hit in the ear in assassination bid

Former US President Donald Trump was hit in the ear in an apparent assassination bid by a gunman at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania today.

The unidentified gunman and a spectator have been killed and two others "critically" injured, officials said.

The 78-year-old Republican presidential candidate, whose team said he was "safe", was attacked when he had just started his speech.

As the shots rang out, he was seen grabbing his right ear with his right hand, with blood smeared across his face.





Trump then dropped to his knees behind the podium to take cover.

The agents of the Secret Service, a law enforcement agency that protects US political leaders, then rushed to the stage, yelling “get down” and forming a circle around him.

They then escorted him roughly off the stage to a nearby vehicle.

As Trump was evacuated by the Secret Service agents, he turned back to the crowd and repeatedly raised his fist.

He also mouthed words that weren't immediately discernable.

The rally descended into panic after shots were heard and screams and shouts rang out.

"Let me get my shoes," Trump was reportedly heard saying on microphone, as security agents helped him back to his feet.

After the chaotic and shocking incident that comes ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, Trump said, "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," Trump said.

"Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening," he added.