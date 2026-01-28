Trump Says Will 'De-Escalate A Little Bit' In Minneapolis

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would "de-escalate a little bit" in Minneapolis, amid a backlash over the killings of two people by federal immigration agents.

"We're going to de-escalate a little bit," Trump told Fox News after he sent his border czar Tom Homan to the city and was expected to pull out hardline Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino.

Trump said Bovino was "very good, but he's a pretty out there kind of a guy", while saying of his shake-up in Minneapolis: "I don't think it's a pullback, it's a little bit of a change."

