"Can't Walk In With Guns": Trump On Minneapolis Shooting

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected the "assassin" label used by a top aide to describe a Minnesota shooting victim, but said that people could not go to protests with guns.

"No," Trump replied, when asked if he agreed with deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller's description of Alex Pretti, who was killed by federal immigration agents on Saturday.

"That being said, you can't have guns, you can't walk in with guns, you can't do that, but it's a very unfortunate incident," added Trump, referring to licensed gun owner Pretti carrying a firearm that was taken off him before he was shot.

