Trump Says US, Japan To Fight "Chinese Economic Aggression"

Washington:
President Donald Trump on Friday said after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba that they agreed on additional cooperation in countering "Chinese economic aggression."
Trump, speaking at a joint press conference in Washington with Ishiba, also said Japan would import new levels of US natural gas "in record numbers."
