Donald Trump Says Tesla Vandals Could Serve 20 Years In El Salvador Jail

President Donald Trump has suggested that individuals convicted of vandalising Tesla vehicles and facilities could face up to 20 years in prison and potentially be sent to a notorious prison in El Salvador. This comes after the Justice Department charged three people with using Molotov cocktails to attack Tesla properties, allegedly tied to the #TeslaTakedown movement.

Some have even posted stickers on their Tesla vehicles that read, "I bought it before Elon went nuts."

Trump has been a vocal supporter of Elon Musk and Tesla, even going so far as to promote the company and encourage investment in its stock. Tesla has seen a 50 per cent dip in the stock market since last year. Trump even purchased a new vehicle from the brand and said he would show the same support to any other American company or corporation.

However, Musk's involvement in the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) efforts to overhaul the federal government has sparked controversy, and many have questioned potential conflicts of interest.

The recent attacks on Tesla vehicles and facilities have been designated as "domestic terrorism" and have caused widespread concern. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that at least three individuals are facing federal charges for their alleged involvement in the attacks.

Trump took to Truth Social to issue a stark warning to those responsible for the attacks, stating, "I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20 year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla. Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!"

In a separate post, he wrote, "WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU!!!"

The U.S. recently struck a deal with the government of El Salvador to ship deported migrants to the country, where many are being confined in the controversial CECOT anti-terrorism prison. Human Rights Watch has alleged widespread abuses at the facility, including a lack of access to food and health care.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has signaled that Congress will investigate the attacks against Tesla vehicles and their owners, and has touted Musk's DOGE cuts as "heroic" and has even gone far enough to say that Democrats are behind these incidents.

