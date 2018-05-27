Donald Trump Says Still Looking At June 12 Summit With Kim Jong Un

"We're doing very well in terms of the summit with North Korea," Donald Trump said at the White House

World | | Updated: May 27, 2018 10:14 IST
Donald Trump has surprisingly taken an optimistic turn on his meeting with Kim Jong Un. (File)

Washington: 
President Donald Trump said on Saturday he was still looking at a June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, adding that talks were progressing very well.

"We're doing very well in terms of the summit with North Korea," Trump said at the White House. "It's moving along very nicely. So we're looking at June 12th in Singapore. That hasn't changed. So, we'll see what happens."

