Donald Trump Says Queen Elizabeth Should Strip Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Of All Royal Titles

Trump predicted that Prince Harrys marriage to Meghan Markle will "end bad". (File)

Former US President Donald Trump has said that UK's Queen Elizabeth should strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of all their royal titles. In an interview with television host Piers Morgan, which will air on Monday, Mr Trump took aim at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and accused Prince Harry of being “so disrespectful to the country”.

According to a clip shared by Piers Morgan on Twitter, Mr Trump called the Duke an “embarrassment”, adding that the Queen should ban him from even visiting her in Britain and tell him “Frankly, don't come around”. When asked by the former Good Morning Britain host if he would strip the couple of their royal titles, Mr Trump said, “I would”.

"He has been so disrespectful to the country and I think he's an embarrassment."



Donald Trump tells Piers Morgan why he thinks the Queen should STRIP Harry and Meghan of their titles.



Watch more on TalkTV at 8pm tonight.

According to HuffPost, Mr Trump, in the same interview, even went on to say that Prince Harry is “whipped like no person I think I've ever seen”. He said that he is not a fan of Meghan as well, adding, “I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose.”

Mr Trump said he believes that Prince Harry would get bored of being “bossed around” or Meghan Markle would start linking “some other guy better”, the HuffPost report further said. In the video posted by Mr Morgan, the former US President predicted that Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle will “end bad”. He suggested that the Duke of Sussex might return to royal life on “his hands and knees”.

“I've been a very good predictor, as you know. I predicted almost everything. It'll end and it'll end bad,” Mr Trump told Mr Morgan.

It is to mention that the full segment of “Piers Morgan Uncensored” is scheduled to air on the Fox Nation streaming service. But it has already grabbed headlines after Mr Morgan said that the former US President walked out of the interview when he confronted him on his election lies. However, Mr Trump later issued a statement about the interview and accused Piers Morgan of “unlawfully and deceptively” editing the clip.