Pressed On 2020 Polls, Trump Seems To Walk Out Of Piers Morgan Interview

Donald Trump lost the 2020 US Presidential election.

Former US President Donald Trump was shown storming out of an interview with British television host Piers Morgan, in a clip released on Wednesday. Mr Trump's team released a statement later, which accused Mr Morgan of deceptively editing the long interview.

The clip was posted by Mr Morgan on his Twitter handle, ahead of the launch of his new show Piers Morgan Uncensored on Rupert Murdoch-owned TalkTV.

The 30-second preview clip shows an irate Mr Trump grimacing as Mr Morgan tells him that he lost the 2020 election, which was “free and fair”.

“Only a fool would think that,” Trump answered.

“You think I'm a fool?” Morgan responded.

“I do now, yeah,” Trump said.

In the heavily-edited, jump-cut filled clip, Mr Trump is also heard saying: “I think I'm a very honest man, much more than you actually.”

Subsequent clips posted by Mr Morgan's team show Mr Trump asking the presenter to finish up the interview and asked for the camera to be turned off. “I don't think you're real,” Mr Trump is heard saying.

Politico reported that Mr Trump's team provided the audio of the interview, in which Mr Morgan is heard saying repeatedly that he was asking the former US President “last question”. After some time, the voice of Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich can be heard saying, “Is that the last question? You've said ‘the last question' four times now.”

Mr Trump later issued a statement about the interview.

“Piers Morgan, like the rest of the Fake News Media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me,” he said.

Mr Morgan, meanwhile, wrote a column in the New York Post where he offered more details about his interview with Mr Trump.

Titled 'How all hell broke loose after my fiery showdown with Trump over his stolen election claims', Mr Morgan claimed in the column that his production team showed him a collection of quotes “apparently made by him” against the former US President.

“Someone sent it to him in the last hour, and the quotes are not good. In fact, they're really bad,” Mr Morgan's team member is quoted as saying in the article.

Mr Morgan said Mr Trump was holding the document when he went to interview him and asked, “What the f*** is this?” He even read some of the comments where Mr Mrgan called Mr Trump a “supreme narcissist”, “too dangerous” and someone who has “morphed into a monster”.

The interview is set to debut on TalkTV website on April 25.