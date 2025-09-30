Advertisement

Trump Says Israel To Withdraw From Gaza "In Phases" Under Deal

"Working with the new transitional authority in Gaza, all parties will agree on a timeline for Israeli forces to withdraw in phases," Trump told reporters at the White House, referring to a new body that would govern the Palestinian territory.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington's peace plan for Gaza would involve the drawing up of a timeline for Israeli forces to withdraw from the Palestinian enclave in phases.

