Trump Says Israel To Withdraw From Gaza "In Phases" Under Deal

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington's peace plan for Gaza would involve the drawing up of a timeline for Israeli forces to withdraw from the Palestinian enclave in phases.

"Working with the new transitional authority in Gaza, all parties will agree on a timeline for Israeli forces to withdraw in phases," Trump told reporters at the White House, referring to a new body that would govern the Palestinian territory.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)