Advertisement

Trump Says "Insisted" To Netanyahu That Iran Talks Continue

"There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated," Trump said on his Truth Social network after the three-hour meeting.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump Says "Insisted" To Netanyahu That Iran Talks Continue

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a meeting at the White House that nuclear talks with Iran must continue.

"There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated," Trump said on his Truth Social network after the three-hour meeting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com