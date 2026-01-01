Trump Says "Insisted" To Netanyahu That Iran Talks Continue

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a meeting at the White House that nuclear talks with Iran must continue.

"There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated," Trump said on his Truth Social network after the three-hour meeting.

