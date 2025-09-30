Trump Says Him Not Winning Nobel Prize Would Be 'Insult' To America

Trump said it would be an "insult" to the US if he does not receive the Nobel Peace Prize
- Trump claimed credit for solving a number of wars in his Nobel Peace Prize remarks
- He told top US military officers he would not be awarded the Nobel Prize
- Trump stated the prize would go to someone who did not contribute
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday it would be an "insult" to the United States if he does not receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his self-proclaimed role in solving a number of wars.
"Will you get the Nobel Prize? Absolutely not. They'll give it to some guy that didn't do a damn thing," Trump told a meeting of top US military officers. "It'd be a big insult to our country."
