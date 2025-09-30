Trump Says Him Not Winning Nobel Prize Would Be 'Insult' To America

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday it would be an "insult" to the United States if he does not receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his self-proclaimed role in solving a number of wars.

"Will you get the Nobel Prize? Absolutely not. They'll give it to some guy that didn't do a damn thing," Trump told a meeting of top US military officers. "It'd be a big insult to our country."

