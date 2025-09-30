Trump Says He Believes Iran Could Join Abraham Accords

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he believes Iran could join the Abraham Accords, a peace agreement signed during Trump's first term in office under which Israel normalized diplomatic relations with four Muslim-majority nations.

"Who knows, maybe even Iran can get in there," Trump said at a White House press conference beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I think they're going to be open to it. I really believe that. But they could be a member."

