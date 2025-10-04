Trump Says Hamas Ready For Peace, Urges Israel To Stop Bombing Gaza

US President Donald Trump said Friday he believed Hamas was ready for peace and told Israel to stop bombing Gaza, after the Palestinian militant group declared it was ready to free hostages under his ceasefire plan.

"Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

