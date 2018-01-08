Donald Trump Postpones 'Fake News Awards', Will Now Present It On January 17

The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o'clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017